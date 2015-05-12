LOS ANGELES Two young men were taken into custody in an attempted robbery and shooting at the apartment of two University of California students, less than a year after a violent rampage at the Santa Barbara campus, police said on Tuesday.

James Joshua Taylor, 22, was arrested after being subdued by residents of an apartment in the community of Isla Vista on Monday night shortly after the 7 p.m. incident, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Jose Guadalupe Gutierrez, 19, fled but was taken into custody when he arrived at a Santa Barbara hospital for treatment of a head wound suffered during the fracas, the sheriff's department said.

Both suspects, who were being treated at the hospital, were booked in absentia on charges of attempted murder, robbery, discharge of a firearm and participation in a street gang.

Though circumstances of the crime remained murky on Tuesday, police said a fight broke out when Gutierrez and Taylor, who knew the two victims, went to the apartment.

Two of the apartment's residents suffered apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff's department said.

The UCSB campus was locked down for about an hour after the shooting, with residents urged to stay indoors during a police search, according to a school security alert.

Authorities declined to release further information, saying that detectives were still investigating the motive.

The violence in bucolic Isla Vista came nearly a year after the community 100 miles north of Los Angeles was shaken by a shooting and stabbing rampage on May 23, 2014.

In that incident, police said 22-year-old Elliot Rodger stabbed three men to death in his apartment before fatally shooting three more people near the campus. He then shot and killed himself.

The violent deaths reignited a national debate on gun control and spawned legislation in California for law enforcers to search a database of firearms owners during most checks of people who might harm themselves, or others.

The shootings do not appear to be linked.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Will Dunham)