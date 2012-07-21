LOS ANGELES "The Dark Knight Rises" director Christopher Nolan called Friday's deadly shooting rampage at a screening of the new movie in Colorado an "unbearably savage" event for which he expressed his "profound sorrow" to the victims and their families.

"Speaking on behalf of the cast and crew of 'The Dark Knight Rises,' I would like to express our profound sorrow at the senseless tragedy that has befallen the entire Aurora community," Nolan said in a statement from his spokeswoman.

At a midnight screening of the blockbuster movie in Aurora, Colorado, a Denver suburb, a gunman in a gas mask and body armor killed 12 people and wounded 59 after opening fire on moviegoers.

Nolan and the film's cast were in France on Friday, before a premiere of "Dark Knight Rises" in Paris, which was canceled by event organizers following the tragic shooting.

The Warner Bros. film studio, which is distributing the film, issued a statement saying the company was "deeply saddened" by the event and extended its sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims.

But the Oscar-nominated Nolan, considered among the movie industry's top directors, had been silent for much of Friday until his representative issued a statement in the afternoon.

"I would not presume to know anything about the victims of the shooting but that they were there last night to watch a movie. I believe movies are one of the great American art forms and the shared experience of watching a story unfold on screen is an important and joyful pastime," Nolan said.

"The movie theatre is my home, and the idea that someone would violate that innocent and hopeful place in such an unbearably savage way is devastating to me. Nothing any of us can say could ever adequately express our feelings for the innocent victims of this appalling crime, but our thoughts are with them and their families."

(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Peter Cooney)