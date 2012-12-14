The deadly school shooting at a Connecticut elementary school on Friday was the latest shooting crime in the United States this year. Below are some of the worst such incidents in recent years:

April 1999 - Two heavily armed teenagers go on a rampage at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, shooting 13 students and staff before taking their own lives.

July 1999 - A gunman kills nine people at two brokerages in Atlanta, after apparently killing his wife and two children. He commits suicide five hours later.

October 2002 - Two men kill at least 10 people in a string of sniper-style shootings that terrorize the Washington, D.C., area.

November 21, 2004 - Six people are killed when a man shoots eight people while deer hunting in northern Wisconsin.

March 12, 2005 - A man opens fire at a Living Church of God service at the Sheraton Hotel in Brookfield, Wisconsin, killing seven and wounding four. He then commits suicide.

April 16, 2007 - A gunman kills 32 people and himself at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia.

October 7, 2007 - A sheriff's deputy kills six people and wounds one at his ex-girlfriend's apartment, in Crandon, Wisconsin. He then kills himself.

April 3, 2009 - A Vietnamese immigrant opens fire at an immigrant services center in Binghamton, New York, killing 13 people. He then kills himself.

November 5, 2009 - A gunman opens fire at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas, killing 13 people and wounding 32. An Army major is charged in connection with the rampage.

January 8, 2011 - Then-U.S. Congresswomen Gabrielle Giffords is the target of an assassination attempt in Tucson, Arizona, in which six people are killed and 13, including Giffords, are wounded.

April 2, 2012 - A gunman kills seven people and wounds three in a shooting at a Christian college in Oakland, California.

July 20, 2012 - A masked gunman kills 12 people and wounds 58 when he opens fire on moviegoers at a showing of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, a suburb of Denver. A 24-year-old former university student is charged in connection with the rampage.

August 5, 2012 - A gunman kills six people during Sunday services at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, before he is shot dead by police.

December 11, 2012 - A gunman opens fire inside an Oregon shopping mall, killing two people and wounding one. He then kills himself.

December 14, 2012 - A heavily armed gunman kills at least 20 children and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, and a body is found elsewhere in the town. The gunman is also dead.

