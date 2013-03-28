Connecticut authorities on Thursday released a trove of court documents about Adam Lanza, the gunman who killed 20 children and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in December in the second deadliest mass school shooting in U.S. history.

Among them were lists of items found in searches of a car and the home he shared with his mother, Nancy Lanza, who he killed before driving to the school, opening fire and then killing himself. Items found included:

- A large cache of guns, ammunition, swords and knives, including an Enfield Albian bolt-action rifle, a Savage Mark II rifle, a revolver, three Samurai swords with blades as long as 28 inches and a 6-foot, 10-inch wood handled pole with a blade on one side and a spear on the opposite side.

- Thousands of rounds of ammunition, a bayonet, ear plugs, a rifle scope and spent shotgun shells.

- A brown gun safe in Adam's bedroom.

- A Saiga 12-gauge shotgun and two magazines containing another 70 rounds of ammunition in Nancy Lanza's black Honda Civic, which police say her son drove to the elementary school.

- A holiday gift card containing a check signed by Nancy Lanza and made out to Adam Lanza for the purchase of a firearm.

- Three photographs of a "what appears to be" a blood-splattered, unidentified dead body covered in plastic, as well as a picture of a "child and various firearms," which investigators believe may be Adam Lanza, according to the records.

- Seven personal journals belonging to Lanza. The contents of the journals were not disclosed in the documents released on Thursday.

- NRA membership certificates for Adam and Nancy Lanza, and a book, "NRA, guide to the basics of pistol shooting."

- A copy of a New York Times article from February 18, 2008, about a mass school shooting four days prior at Northern Illinois University, that killed five people and wounded 21 more.

- A blue folder labeled "Guns," containing firearms related paperwork, and a "military-style uniform."

- A Sandy Hook report card, which Lanza attended briefly when the family moved to Newtown in 1998 from New Hampshire.

- Books on autism and Asperger's Syndrome, including one entitled "Look Me In The Eye - My Life With Asperger's" and another, "Born On A Blue Day - Inside the Mind of an Autistic Savant." Friends of the Lanza family had described Adam Lanza as having Asperger's syndrome, which is a form of autism.

