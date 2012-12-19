School students ride a bus through Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Six funerals for victims of the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary school were being held Wednesday in the Newtown area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old student Caroline Previdi, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook Village, arrives at her funeral in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shooting will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday, including the school principal who was killed with 20 of her students and five other staff members at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People arrive at the funeral of six-year-old student Caroline Previdi, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook Village in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shooting will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday, including the school principal who was killed with 20 of her students and five other staff members at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old student Caroline Previdi, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook Village, arrives at her funeral in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shooting will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday, including the school principal who was killed with 20 of her students and five other staff members at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

An undated handout photo featured on a Facebook memorial site shows Allison Wyatt. Wyatt was one of 20 children killed at a Connecticut elementary school on Friday in one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. REUTERS/Facebook/HandoutREUTERS/Facebook/Handout

Two mourners embrace following the funeral services of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim, teacher Victoria Soto, in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shooting will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Representative Carolyn McCarthy (D-NY) is hugged by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (R) (D-CA) during a news conference to discuss 'banning high-capacity gun clips' on Capitol Hill in Washington December 19, 2012. Pelosi called on Congress to act immediately to ban high-capacity magazines - attachments that can allow shooters to fire as many as 30 bullets within seconds. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Firefighters salute as the hearse carrying the casket of seven-year-old Daniel Barden, one of the 20 school children killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, arrives for his burial service at the Saint Rose of Lima Parish cemetery in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Firefighters from around the region came to pay tribute to Barden at his funeral who had said he wanted to be a firefighter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man stands near the casket of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim, teacher Victoria Soto, following her funeral in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shooting will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man holds a message for firefighters who were lining the street for the funeral procession for seven-year-old Daniel Barden, one of the 20 school children killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, as the procession arrived at the Saint Rose of Lima Parish cemetery for Barden's burial service in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Firefighters from around the region came to pay tribute to Barden, who had said he wanted to be a firefighter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Firefighters stand by in the Saint Rose of Lima Parish cemetery during the burial service for seven-year-old Daniel Barden, one of the 20 school children killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Firefighters from around the region came to pay tribute to Barden who had said he wanted to be a firefighter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Firefighters salute as the funeral procession of seven-year-old Daniel Barden, one of the 20 school children killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, arrives at the Saint Rose of Lima Parish cemetery in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Firefighters from around the region came to pay tribute to Barden, who had said he wanted to be a firefighter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sandy Hook firefighters salute the hearse carrying Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Daniel Barden, in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shootings will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday. Firefighters paid tribute to Barden, who had said he wanted to be a firefighter. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Bystanders watch as the hearse carrying Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Daniel Barden passes along Riverside Road in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shootings will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A woman and young girl embrace as they watch the hearse carrying Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Daniel Barden pass along Riverside Road in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shootings will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Firefighters close the gates of the Saint Rose of Lima Parish cemetery during the burial service of seven-year-old Daniel Barden, one of the 20 school children killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Firefighters from around the region came to pay tribute to Barden, who had said he wanted to be a firefighter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bystanders watch as the hearse carrying Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Daniel Barden passes along Riverside Road in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shootings will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Paul Wishneski ties ribbons to his mailbox in memory of the 20 children killed in the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, outside his home in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Wishneski, who lives just 2 blocks from the school and whose daughter is in the third grade, was on his way to attend two funerals for victims of the shootings Wednesday. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Waterbury Connecticut firefighters Gary Leblanc (L) and Dave Morgan tie white ribbons to their hats outside the Saint Rose of Lima Parish cemetery before the burial service of seven-year-old Daniel Barden, one of the 20 school children killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Firefighters from around the region came to pay tribute to Barden, who had said he wanted to be a firefighter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Mourners attend the funeral service of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, teacher victim Victoria Soto, outside Lordship Community Church, in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shootings will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Undated handout photos from various memorial websites show the child victims of the December 14, 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newton, Connecticut. Top row: (L-R) Ana Marquez-Greene, Caroline Previdi, Jessica Rekos, Emilie Parker, Noah Pozner. Second row: (L-R) Jesse Lewis, Olivia Engel, Josephine Gay, Charlotte Bacon, Chase Kowalski. Third row: (L-R) Daniel Barden, Jack Pinto, Catherine Hubbard, Dylan Hockley, Benjamin Wheeler. Fourth row: (L-R) Grace McDonnell, James Mattioli, Avielle Richman, Madeleine Hsu, Allison Wyatt. REUTERS/Handout

Four-year-old Brody Sauli of Newtown, Connecticut hugs a volunteer service 'comfort' dog as his sister Amanda kneels to light candles at a growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 19, 2012. Six funerals for victims of the shootings were being held Wednesday in the Newtown area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A sign, flag and flowers are seen outside a home honoring victims who died in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Six more victims of the Newtown school shooting will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday, including the school principal who was killed with 20 of her students and five other staff members at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A sign sits in a makeshift memorial outside the Sandy Hook Elementary school for the victims of the December 14 shootings at the school in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Six funerals for victims of the shootings were being held Wednesday in the Newtown area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pall bearers carry the casket of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Victoria Soto out of the Lordship Community Church after her funeral ceremony in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEWTOWN, Connecticut President Barack Obama assigned Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday to find ways to curtail gun violence in America to try to avoid tragedies like the elementary school massacre in Connecticut, where the town buried one of its heroes on Wednesday.

With Newtown still in mourning from last Friday's shooting, when a 20-year-old gunman shot dead 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School and then himself, Biden took the assignment to produce recommendations and to report back to Obama in time for the president's State of the Union address in late January.

Obama's initiative addressed national outrage over the shootings in Connecticut, which have prompted longtime gun-rights supporters to reconsider their positions and a major private equity firm to put its gun-making business up for sale.

Newtown buried four of its children on Wednesday plus the principal of the school and teacher Victoria Soto, who is credited with saving half of her class of 6- and 7-year-olds by diverting the shooter and hiding the children in a closet.

"Vicki achieved in her 27 years what many of us will never achieve if we live to be a hundred," the Reverend Meg Boxwell Williams told the funeral service. "Her last act was absolutely selfless, Christ-like, laying down her life for her children."

Four children were buried and a visitation was held for the principal of the school who was among the 28 dead.

Gunman Adam Lanza, 20, shot his mother at home and then killed 20 children and six adults at the school before shooting himself in the head, officials said.

Soto hid her students in a closet when she heard the shooting start early Friday morning, and when Lanza entered Soto's classroom she tried to throw him off by telling him the students were at the other end of the school in an auditorium, the Hartford Courant reported, citing unnamed law-enforcement officials.

Lanza shot six of the children when they tried to run, and police later found the remaining seven students still hiding in the closet, the Courant said. Those children told law enforcement officials what had happened, the Courant reported.

The account provided Newtown with a positive story to cling to following the horrible events that left the nation stunned.

Soto's death "mixed with the glad knowledge that her sacrifice saved so many children," Williams said.

MOURNERS LINE THE STREETS

Some 30 police motorcycles from surrounding towns led the hearse carrying Soto's body to the service in Stratford, Connecticut. About 200 mourners lined the streets outside the church, including a mother and daughter from Maryland who never met Soto but made the long drive because they were touched by her bravery in trying to protect the children in her class.

The family of the school's slain principal, Dawn Hochsprung, invited mourners to visit a local funeral home on Wednesday. Her burial was due to be private at an undisclosed time.

After the service for Daniel Barden, 7, a bagpiper played "America the Beautiful," as hundreds of police officers and firefighters, some from New York City and distant towns, stood in formation outside.

The little boy loved his family, riding waves at the beach, playing drums, foosball, reading, and making s'mores around a bonfire at his grandfather's house, said an obituary in the Newtown Bee newspaper.

Funerals also were scheduled for Charlotte Bacon and Caroline Previdi, both 6, and Chase Kowalski, 7.

The impact of the shooting was felt in the business world when private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP said it would sell its investment in the company that makes the AR-15-type Bushmaster rifle that was used by Lanza.

The National Rifle Association gun lobby broke its silence for the first time since the shootings, saying it was "prepared to offer meaningful contributions" to prevent such massacres. A news conference was called for Friday.

The massacre prompted some Republican lawmakers to open the door to a national debate about gun control.

That may give an opening to Obama, who said he hoped the NRA would reflect on the tragedy as it awaits Biden's recommendations.

"The vast majority of responsible law-abiding gun owners would be some of the first to say that we should be able to keep an irresponsible, law-breaking few from buying a weapon of war," Obama said.

(Additional reporting by Edith Honand and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Daniel Trotta. Desking by Christopher Wilson)