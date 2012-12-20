White teddy bears bearing the names of all those killed in the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary School sit in a makeshift memorial outside the Sandy Hook Fire Department in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Six funerals for victims of the shootings were being held Wednesday in the Newtown area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Undated handout photos from various memorial websites show the child victims of the December 14, 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newton, Connecticut. Top row: (L-R) Ana Marquez-Greene, Caroline Previdi, Jessica Rekos, Emilie Parker, Noah Pozner. Second row: (L-R) Jesse Lewis, Olivia Engel, Josephine Gay, Charlotte Bacon, Chase Kowalski. Third row: (L-R) Daniel Barden, Jack Pinto, Catherine Hubbard, Dylan Hockley, Benjamin Wheeler. Fourth row: (L-R) Grace McDonnell, James Mattioli, Avielle Richman, Madeleine Hsu, Allison Wyatt. REUTERS/Handout

People hug at the funeral of six-year-old student Caroline Previdi, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook Village in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shooting will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Four-year-old Brody Sauli of Newtown, Connecticut hugs a volunteer service 'comfort' dog as his sister Amanda kneels to light candles at a growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 19, 2012. Six funerals for victims of the shootings were being held Wednesday in the Newtown area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Paul Wishneski ties ribbons to his mailbox in memory of the 20 children killed in the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, outside his home in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Wishneski, who lives just 2 blocks from the school and whose daughter is in the third grade, was on his way to attend two funerals for victims of the shootings Wednesday. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A police officer salutes the hearse of six-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Catherine Hubbard during her funeral at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 20, 2012. Even as they buried more victims of the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history on Thursday, residents of Newtown, Connecticut, looked for ways to pressure national leaders to restrict access to weapons. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A police officer salutes the family of six-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Catherine Hubbard during her funeral at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 20, 2012. Even as they buried more victims of the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history on Thursday, residents of Newtown, Connecticut, looked for ways to pressure national leaders to restrict access to weapons. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Bystanders watch as the hearse carrying Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Daniel Barden passes along Riverside Road in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shootings will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Mourners hug outside the wake of school principal Dawn Hochsprung, a victim in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Woodbury, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Six more victims of the Newtown school shooting will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday, including the school principal who was killed with 20 of her students and five other staff members at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin

Candles are placed in front of the Munson-Lovetere funeral home before the wake of school principal Dawn Hochsprung, a victim in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Woodbury, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Six more victims of the Newtown school shooting will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday, including the school principal who was killed with 20 of her students and five other staff members at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Firefighters close the gates of the Saint Rose of Lima Parish cemetery during the burial service of seven-year-old Daniel Barden, one of the 20 school children killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Firefighters from around the region came to pay tribute to Barden, who had said he wanted to be a firefighter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sandy Hook firefighters salute the hearse carrying Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Daniel Barden, in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shootings will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday. Firefighters paid tribute to Barden, who had said he wanted to be a firefighter. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A firefighter walks from the Saint Rose of Lima Parish cemetery following the burial service of seven-year-old Daniel Barden, one of the 20 school children killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. Firefighters from around the region came to pay tribute to Barden, who had said he wanted to be a firefighter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People attend the funeral for six-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Catherine Hubbard at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A priest (L) greets people attending the funeral for six-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Catherine Hubbard at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A police officer puts his hands together and bows his head before the funeral for six-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Catherine Hubbard at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

People attending the funeral for six-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Catherine Hubbard stand outside Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Firefighters salute as the funeral procession of seven-year-old Daniel Barden, one of the 20 school children killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, arrives at the Saint Rose of Lima Parish cemetery in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Firefighters from around the region came to pay tribute to Barden, who had said he wanted to be a firefighter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Family members being escorted by police offers arrive for the funeral for six-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Catherine Hubbard at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A woman and young girl embrace as they watch the hearse carrying Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Daniel Barden pass along Riverside Road in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. Six victims of the Newtown school shootings will be honored at funerals and remembrances on Wednesday. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

NEWTOWN, Connecticut Even as they buried more victims of the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history on Thursday, residents of Newtown, Connecticut, sought ways to pressure U.S. leaders to restrict access to guns and a White House task force on violence met.

Funerals were scheduled for a half-dozen people, some as young as 6 years old, who were shot and killed on Friday by a heavily armed 20-year-old man who attacked an elementary school with an assault rifle.

Hundreds of mourners packed into a Thursday morning funeral for Benjamin Wheeler, 6, filing into the gray stone Trinity Episcopal Church past two rows of Boy Scouts who lined up outside as a flag-bearing honor guard.

The December 14 rampage in which 28 people were killed, including 20 children and the gunman, has sparked new discussion on tightening gun laws, a thorny political issue in the United States, which has a strong culture of individual gun ownership.

Vice President Joe Biden convened the first meeting of a new White House task force charged by President Barack Obama with drawing up a plan to tackle gun violence in the United States.

"You know better than anyone what is needed out there," he told the group, which included Attorney General Eric Holder, other cabinet members and police officials from around the country. "The president is absolutely committed to keeping the promise that he will act."

As a senator, Biden authored a crime bill in 1994 that included a temporary ban on assault weapons.

After the meeting, Holder was scheduled to travel to Newtown to meet privately with law enforcement officials investigating the massacre.

WAITING ON THE NRA

The National Rifle Association, the powerful firearms lobby that has long resisted any effort to restrict gun ownership, signaled this week it may be ready to bend. It said it would offer "meaningful contributions" to prevent future such massacres at an event in Washington on Friday.

The group, which kept silent for five days after the shooting, plans to continue its media push over the weekend with its chief executive, Wayne LaPierre, due to appear on the television talk show "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, formerly Obama's chief of staff, worried publicly that the NRA would not break its past patterns.

"I fully expect the NRA to do exactly what they always do," Emanuel said at a press conference at Chicago City Hall, where he called for a ban on assault weapons of the kind used in the Newtown killings.

"I expect the Washington gun lobby and the gun lobbies around to do exactly what they always do, which is to try to apply political pressure so you ignore the overwhelming public opinion."

In Newtown, a few dozen residents met at the town library on Wednesday night to discuss ways they could influence the national debate. Senator Richard Blumenthal told the group it was time for a "seismic change" in gun policies.

"This horrific tragedy has changed America, in the way that it is ready to stop the spread of gun violence," he said.

The shooter, Adam Lanza, used guns that were legally purchased and registered to his mother Nancy, his first victim in Friday's attack.

A funeral home outside Connecticut plans to claim her body, The New Haven Register reported, citing Connecticut's chief medical examiner, Dr. H. Wayne Carver II.

Democrats in Congress who favor gun control have called for quick votes on measures to ban assault weapons or high-capacity magazines, hoping that the slaying of the 6- and 7-year olds in Newtown might be a tipping point to win over more lawmakers.

The backlash against guns has not been limited to lawmakers. Retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc took down an website about Bushmaster rifles, the sort used in the attack. Dick's Sporting Goods pulled all guns from its store closest to the massacre in Newtown, about 80 miles northeast of New York City.

Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP this week said it would sell the Freedom Group, the largest U.S. manufacturer of firearms, which produced the Bushmaster AR-15-type rifle used in the attack.

Newtown schools - with the exception of Sandy Hook Elementary, the site of the shooting - re-opened to students on Tuesday. On Thursday, school officials said Friday, the last day before the Christmas break, would be a shortened day, rather than a full-length day as originally scheduled.

The town's post office has been overwhelmed with thousands of letters and packages sent by well-wishers.

"We have a lot of experience in the delivery of love," Christine Dugas, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Service, said on CNN.

(Additional reporting by Eric Thayer in Newtown, James B. Kelleher in Chicago and David Ingram in Washington; Writing By Scott Malone; Editing by Mohammad Zargham, Vicki Allen and Jim Loney)