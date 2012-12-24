Undated handout photos from various memorial websites show the child victims of the December 14, 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newton, Connecticut. Top row: (L-R) Ana Marquez-Greene, Caroline Previdi, Jessica Rekos, Emilie Parker, Noah Pozner. Second row: (L-R) Jesse Lewis, Olivia Engel, Josephine Gay, Charlotte Bacon, Chase Kowalski. Third row: (L-R) Daniel Barden, Jack Pinto, Catherine Hubbard, Dylan Hockley, Benjamin Wheeler. Fourth row: (L-R) Grace McDonnell, James Mattioli, Avielle Richman, Madeleine Hsu, Allison Wyatt. REUTERS/Handout

People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A man prays as he stands with others outside the Edmond Town Hall during a moment of silence and ringing of church bells at 9:30am EDT for the victims of the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

David Keene, president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), leads a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, before a news conference in Washington December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man stands beneath an umbrella in a driving rain outside the Edmond Town Hall during a moment of silence and ringing of church bells at 9:30am EDT for the victims of the December 14 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Connecticut Governor Daniel Malloy stands with others on the steps of the Edmond Town Hall in the center of Newtown, Connecticut during a moment of silence and ringing of church bells at 9:30am EDT for the victims of the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People stand in a driving rain outside the Edmond Town Hall during a moment of silence and ringing of church bells at 9:30am EDT for the victims of the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People stand in driving rain outside the Edmond Town Hall in the center of Newtown, Connecticut during a moment of silence and ringing of church bells for the victims of the December 14 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut December 21, 2012. Many Americans remembered the victims of the Newtown, Connecticut, school massacre with a moment of silence on Friday, as a powerful U.S. gun rights lobbying group prepared to plunge into the national debate over gun control. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

People stand in a driving rain outside the Edmond Town Hall during a moment of silence and ringing of church bells at 9:30am EDT for the victims of the December 14 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman stands in driving rain outside the Edmond Town Hall in the center of Newtown, Connecticut during a moment of silence and ringing of church bells for the victims of the December 14 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People stand in a driving rain outside the Edmond Town Hall during a moment of silence and ringing of church bells at 9:30am EDT for the victims of the December 14 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Connecticut Governor Daniel Malloy (C) stands with others on the steps of Edmond Town Hall during a moment of silence and ringing of church bells at 9:30 a.m. EDT for victims of the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A protestor, holding up a sign, is removed by a security guard during a speech by Wayne LaPierre (unseen), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), during a news conference in Washington December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NEWTOWN, Connecticut A survivor of the elementary school massacre in Connecticut that killed 26 people said on Sunday the principal and two staff members had saved her and others' lives by warning that a gunman was in the building.

Becky Virgalla, a reading consultant at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, said she was in a meeting with Principal Dawn Hochsprung, school psychologist Mary Sherlach and other colleagues when the shooter broke into the building on December 14.

Hochsprung, Sherlach and lead teacher Natalie Hammond "went out in the hall to check out the noise that we didn't know that was gunshots at first," Virgalla told Reuters Television at a memorial where the names of the victims were written on wooden angels.

"The three of them were shot and they yelled back 'shooter, stay put.' And they saved my life and the life of four others who were at that meeting," she said.

The gunman, Adam Lanza, 20, shot dead 26 people at the school, including 20 young children, in the second-worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Before attacking the school with a military-style assault rifle, Lanza shot and killed his mother at their home. He killed himself after the assault at the school.

Hochsprung, 47, and Sherlach, 56, were killed, and Hammond was wounded. Investigators have not disclosed a motive for Lanza's attack.

Virgalla had some advice for parents and teachers: make sure your doors lock from the inside.

"Ours did not and teachers had to go out. You can't be out in a hall when a shooter is present in your school. Just that simple thing could make a difference in time and safety of the children," she said.

The attack has galvanized the gun control debate in the United States, where the Constitution protects possession of firearms. President Barack Obama is expected to propose steps next month to tighten gun laws.

The head of the U.S. gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, defended his call for armed guards in all schools despite withering criticism of the group's response to the Newtown massacre.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Christopher Wilson)