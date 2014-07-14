STAMFORD Conn. A 22-year-old Connecticut man was arrested on Sunday and charged with firing a handgun into a crowd leaving a nightclub, injuring five people, police said.

Dayron Wills of Stamford, who works as a security guard, was charged with five counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of marijuana, police said.

Wills is suspected of being in a fight inside the nightclub in the predawn hours of Sunday. Police said he followed someone with whom he thought he had been in an altercation and then fired his handgun into a crowd at a nearby park.

"We have a video of the shooting and it appears whatever set things off, the suspect unfortunately decided to just start firing randomly into a crowd of people," said Stamford Police Captain Richard Conklin, commander of the department's Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Four men and a woman in their 20s and 30s were shot. None of the injuries was life-threatening and the five were being treated at Stamford Hospital, according to police.

Wills is being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Monday in Superior Court in Stamford, police said.

(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Peter Cooney)