CENTENNIAL, Colo. A judge in the Colorado theater shooting trial of James Holmes, charged with murder for killing 12 people in a 2012 rampage, dismissed three jurors on Tuesday, the Denver Post reported.

The judge's decision came after a juror told the judge that another panelist had talked about a prosecutor's Twitter message relating to the trial.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Centennial, Colo., and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)