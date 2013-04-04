DENVER A judge overseeing the capital murder case against the man charged with shooting 12 people to death in a suburban Denver movie theater last year has unsealed a batch of affidavits filed in support of arrest and search warrants in the investigation.

The court documents, publicly released on Thursday, had been ordered sealed since July 20, 2012, the day James Holmes was taken into custody, accused of opening fire on moviegoers during a midnight screening of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises."

Prosecutors said on Monday that they would seek the death penalty for Holmes, 25, should he be convicted.

