James Holmes sits in court for an advisement hearing at the Arapahoe County Justice Center in Centennial, Colorado June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

DENVER Some statements accused Colorado theater gunman James Holmes made to detectives in the hours after a deadly rampage that killed 12 moviegoers in a Denver suburb last year will be excluded as evidence in his upcoming trial, a judge ruled on Friday.

Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour ruled that prosecutors in the death penalty case could not introduce the statements as evidence at trial because they were made after Holmes had asked for a lawyer.

But because Holmes made the statements to police detectives Chuck Mehl and Craig Appel voluntarily, they could still be used to cross-examine a witness or Holmes himself should he take the stand in a murder trial expected to begin next year, the judge decided.

Holmes, a former neuroscience graduate student, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder for a shooting during a midnight screening of a Batman movie in July 2012. In addition to the 12 people who died, scores more were wounded.

"The statements made by the defendant to Detectives Mehl and Appel after he invoked his right to counsel are suppressed and may not be admitted to the prosecution's case-in-chief," Samour said in a written ruling.

Holmes, 25, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His defense attorneys complained last month that police did not allow Holmes access to lawyers for 13 hours after he asked for legal counsel following his arrest. That was confirmed in court testimony by Appel.

The ruling on Friday by Samour blacks out the statements Holmes made to detectives. But the 48-page opinion mentions that in the early hours after the shooting, police were questioning Holmes about whether any other shooters might have taken part in the rampage.

