James Holmes sits in Arapahoe County District Court in Denver, Colorado on February 11, 2015, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Bill Robles

CENTENNIAL, Colo. Lawyers in Colorado's cinema massacre case questioned the last prospective jurors on Tuesday before opening statements scheduled this month in the murder trial of gunman James Holmes.

They are seeking a dozen jury members and as many alternates after whittling down an initial pool of 9,000 possible candidates in the trial of Holmes, who is accused of fatally shooting 12 moviegoers and wounding dozens more in July 2012.

Holmes' public defenders concede he opened fire inside a crowded midnight screening of a Batman movie at a Denver-area multiplex, but say the 27-year-old southern California native was in the throes of a psychotic episode at the time he plotted and carried out the rampage.

Holmes has plead not guilty by reason of insanity to multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Jury selection began in late January, and fewer than 100 potential candidates remain. Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour has said he wants opening statements to take place on April 27.

Public defender Tamara Brady asked potential jurors on Tuesday whether they were prepared for the intensive media coverage expected to accompany the proceedings.

She also asked how they felt on Monday when they listened to the judge spend roughly 90 minutes reading aloud each of the more than 160 charges Holmes faces.

One female juror was let go on Tuesday after telling the court that after hearing the charges she felt she would be unable to render a not guilty verdict.

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler cautioned the group that the trial would contain grisly photographs and video of victims and the crime scene.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty for Holmes if he is convicted.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Doina Chiacu)