New York City police are seen at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight were wounded in a shooting outside the landmark Empire State Building in New York City on Friday, a New York police source said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Police officers talk to people at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight were wounded in a shooting outside the landmark Empire State Building in New York City on Friday, a New York police source said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People watch and take photos at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight were wounded in a shooting outside the landmark Empire State Building in New York City on Friday, a New York police source said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman identified as a victim is treated at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight were wounded in a shooting outside the landmark Empire State Building in New York City on Friday, a New York police source said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman is helped by New York City Police officers at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight were wounded in a shooting outside the landmark Empire State Building in New York City on Friday, a New York police source said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Police and FBI are seen at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight were wounded in a shooting outside the landmark Empire State Building in New York City on Friday, a New York police source said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bystanders and police look on as a man lies on the sidewalk after a shooting incident near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mickey C. Marrero

A New York Police Department officer takes photographs of a body on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A still image taken from surveillance video shows gunman Jeffrey Johnson being shot by police officers outside the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight wounded in a shooting on Friday, creating chaos and shocking tourists and commuters who witnessed the bloody scene. A 53-year-old fashion accessories designer, disgruntled over being fired a year ago, shot and killed a 41-year-old former co-worker three times with a .45 caliber handgun on a sidewalk near the landmark building, officials said. REUTERS/NYPD/Handout

A still image taken from surveillance video shows gunman Jeffrey Johnson being shot by police officers outside the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight wounded in a shooting on Friday, creating chaos and shocking tourists and commuters who witnessed the bloody scene. A 53-year-old fashion accessories designer, disgruntled over being fired a year ago, shot and killed a 41-year-old former co-worker three times with a .45 caliber handgun on a sidewalk near the landmark building, officials said. REUTERS/NYPD/Handout

A still image taken from surveillance video shows gunman Jeffrey Johnson being shot by police officers outside the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight wounded in a shooting on Friday, creating chaos and shocking tourists and commuters who witnessed the bloody scene. A 53-year-old fashion accessories designer, disgruntled over being fired a year ago, shot and killed a 41-year-old former co-worker three times with a .45 caliber handgun on a sidewalk near the landmark building, officials said. REUTERS/NYPD/Handout

A still image taken from surveillance video shows gunman Jeffrey Johnson confronting police officers outside the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight wounded in a shooting on Friday, creating chaos and shocking tourists and commuters who witnessed the bloody scene. A 53-year-old fashion accessories designer, disgruntled over being fired a year ago, shot and killed a 41-year-old former co-worker three times with a .45 caliber handgun on a sidewalk near the landmark building, officials said. REUTERS/NYPD/Handout

A still image taken from surveillance video shows gunman Jeffrey Johnson confronting police officers outside the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight wounded in a shooting on Friday, creating chaos and shocking tourists and commuters who witnessed the bloody scene. A 53-year-old fashion accessories designer, disgruntled over being fired a year ago, shot and killed a 41-year-old former co-worker three times with a .45 caliber handgun on a sidewalk near the landmark building, officials said. REUTERS/NYPD/Handout

Still images taken from surveillance video show gunman Jeffrey Johnson being shot by police officers near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight wounded in a shooting on Friday, creating chaos and shocking tourists and commuters who witnessed the bloody scene. A 53-year-old fashion accessories designer, disgruntled over being fired a year ago, shot and killed a 41-year-old former co-worker three times with a .45 caliber handgun on a sidewalk near the landmark building, officials said. REUTERS/NYPD/Handout

A New York City Police officer stands at his post in front of the Empire State Building in New York, August 25, 2012. Normal activities returned to the site a day after an out-of-work fashion designer fatally shot a former co-worker on Friday and was then shot and killed by police, stunning tourists and commuters outside of one of New York's most popular landmarks. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

New York City Police officers stand at their post in front of the Empire State Building in New York, August 25, 2012. Normal activities returned to the site a day after an out-of-work fashion designer fatally shot a former co-worker on Friday and was then shot and killed by police, stunning tourists and commuters outside of one of New York's most popular landmarks. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

The body of a man lies on the sidewalk near the Empire State Building following a shooting in New York August 24, 2012. Two people were killed and at least eight were wounded in a shooting outside the landmark Empire State Building in New York City on Friday, according to a New York police source. REUTERS/James Bolden

A hand sticks out from underneath a sheet covering a body on 33rd St after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK The man who shot and killed a former co-worker and was himself killed by police near New York City's Empire State Building left his keys with his landlord on Friday to allow renovation of his apartment and apparently intended to never return, a police source said on Sunday.

Jeffrey Johnson, 58, an out-of-work accessories designer, killed Steve Ercolino, with whom he had been feuding, on Friday in midtown Manhattan. Nine bystanders were wounded as the result of police gunfire, three hit by bullets and six injured by ricocheted fragments.

"He left the keys in an envelope for the landlord with no intention of ever coming back," said a police source familiar with the investigation who declined to be identified.

Police contested a report in the New York Post that Johnson was being evicted, but did say Johnson was forced out of his home.

"It was not an eviction," the source said. "Johnson was on a sub-lease as a sub-tenant. The tenant informed Johnson he would have to leave during renovation of the apartment by the owner."

Detectives searching Johnson's apartment found books on training and fighting skills such as "Techniques and Equipment of the Deadly Marksmen Snipers" and "Attack Proof - the Ultimate Guide to Personal Protection," the source said.

They also found a plastic case with 15 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, the same kind he used to shoot Ercolino, and police planned to examine the contents of Johnson's home computer for more clues to his motive, the source said.

Johnson had been laid off a year ago from Hazan Imports, across the street from the Empire State Building, where he was locked in a dispute with the victim, police said. Johnson claimed Ercolino had failed to sell enough of his creations and held a grudge, they said.

Animosity between Johnson and Ercolino had prompted them to file complaints about each other with police in April 2011, police said.

Ercolino, 41, was a salesman at Hazan. He lived with his girlfriend in Hoboken, New Jersey.

(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Vicki Allen)