A photo of Aaron Alexis, 34, the suspected shooter who was among 13 people killed in the shooting at Washington Navy Yard, is displayed on the phone of Oui Suthamtewakul owner of the Happy Bowl Asian Restaurant, in White Settlement, Texas September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

WASHINGTON The company that employed the Texas man suspected of going on a shooting rampage at the Washington Navy Yard said on Tuesday it had enlisted a service to perform two background checks on him over the last year and had twice confirmed his "secret"-level security clearance with the U.S. Defense Department.

"The latest background check and security clearance confirmation were in late June of 2013 and revealed no issues other than one minor traffic violation," The Experts, an information technology company, said in a statement sent to Reuters.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Christopher Wilson)