A one-time employee of a north Florida trucking company shot and killed his ex-boss and a former co-worker on Saturday, then wounded two others before killing himself, authorities said.

Hubert Allen Jr, 72, killed former co-worker Rolando Gonzalez-Delgado, 28, near a highway in a rural area between the towns of Lake Butler and Worthington on Saturday morning, the Union County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Minutes later, Allen shot and killed Pritchett Trucking Inc owner Marvin Pritchett, 80, at the victim's nearby farm, the statement said.

Allen then shot former co-worker Lewis Mabrey Jr., 66, while he was driving a farm tractor in the area, wounding him in the side and left arm, the statement said. Mabrey was listed in fair condition at a local hospital.

After shooting Mabrey, Allen went to the Pritchett Trucking company site in Lake Butler and shot employee David Griffis, 44, in the stomach, the sheriff's office said. Griffis was hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooter then returned to his Lake Butler home, where he shot himself to death, the statement said.

The motive for the shooting spree was under investigation.

Marvin Pritchett, the owner of the company killed in the shooting rampage, founded the company in 1980, according to the business website.

