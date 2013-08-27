A third trucking company worker died on Tuesday from gunshot wounds sustained when a former employee went on a shooting rampage in north Florida, a sheriff's deputy said.

David Griffis, 44, died at a hospital three days after he was shot in the stomach by Hubert Allen Jr., Union County Sheriff's Lieutenant Lyn Williams said.

Griffis worked at the Pritchett Trucking Inc, where Allen, 72, had previously been employed in the north Florida town of Lake Butler.

Allen drove around the area, shooting his former boss and three former co-workers at various locations before fatally shooting himself at his home on Saturday.

Trucking company owner Marvin Pritchett, 80, and employee Rolando Gonzalez-Delgado, 28, died on Saturday. Griffis had been hospitalized since the shooting.

A fourth employee, Lewis Mabrey Jr., 66, was shot in the side and the left arm, but survived and is expected to recover.

Investigators said Allen left a note listing the men he planned to shoot, but did not indicate why he shot them.

"We have no motive," said Williams, the sheriff's lieutenant.

