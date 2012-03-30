MIAMI The Florida funeral director who prepared Trayvon Martin's body for burial said there were no bruises or other signs of a fight like the one described by the neighborhood watch volunteer who killed him.

The only injury on the 17-year-old's body was the fatal gunshot wound in his chest, funeral director Richard Kurtz told the CBS4 television station in Miami.

George Zimmerman told police he shot Martin inside a gated community in central Florida on February 26 in self-defense after Martin attacked him and repeatedly bashed his head into a concrete walkway.

"The story just does not make sense that he was in this type of scuffle or fight," Kurtz, a funeral director at the Roy Mizell and Kurtz Funeral Home in Fort Lauderdale, told the television station.

"In dressing the body we could see no physical signs like there had been a scuffle," he said. "I didn't see any knuckles' bruises and what have you, and that is something we would cover up if it would have been there. I did not see any signs of any cuts on his neck or face."

Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, was driving to a store when he spotted Martin walking back to his father's fiancée's home after buying candy and iced tea. Zimmerman called 911 and reported that the teen looked suspicious and followed him against the dispatcher's advice.

He said Martin attacked him and that he shot in self-defense. Police declined to arrest Zimmerman, prompting nationwide protests from citizens, politicians and civil rights activists who argue that Zimmerman, a white Hispanic, considered Martin suspicious because he was black.

Martin's autopsy report has not been released and the state prosecutor investigating the case said on Thursday that some evidence is being withheld from the public because it is part of an active criminal investigation.

Police at the scene said the 28-year-old shooter was bleeding from the nose and the back of the head, and Zimmerman's lawyer said his client suffered a broken nose from Martin's punch.

But no blood or bruising was visible on Zimmerman in video taken by police surveillance cameras as uniformed officers led him into the police station for questioning after the shooting, nor were there blood stains visible on his clothes.

(Reporting By Jane Sutton; Editing by Greg McCune)