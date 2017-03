The main gate at the U.S. Army post at Fort Hood, Texas is pictured in this undated photograph, obtained on November 5, 2009. REUTERS/III Corps Public Affairs/U.S. Army/Handout

WASHINGTON One person was killed and 14 were wounded on Wednesday in a shooting incident at the Fort Hood military base in Texas, a U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official, who noted the information was preliminary, said he could not confirm the status of the shooter.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Peter Cooney)