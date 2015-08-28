A student at Savannah State University in Georgia died on Friday after being shot on campus, prompting a two-hour lockdown as police swept the area for the shooter, a school official said.

Christopher Starks, a junior from the Atlanta area, was shot during an "altercation" late on Thursday at the university's student union and transported to a local hospital where he died, said school spokeswoman Loretta Heyward.

"Mr. Starks was the only individual transported to a medical facility following the incident," she said in an emailed statement. No arrests had been made, she added.

The campus of the historically black university is in the heart of Savannah, an Atlantic seaport that is Georgia's oldest city.

The incident came a day after two television journalists were killed by a gunman during a live broadcast in Virginia.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman and Victoria Cavaliere from Los Angeles; Editing by Dominic Evans and John Stonestreet)