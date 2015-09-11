PHOENIX Police in Arizona detained and were questioning a "person of interest" on Friday in connection with a spate of recent shootings along a major highway that runs through Phoenix, a spokesman for the state's department of public safety said.

Authorities have been investigating 11 possible vehicle shootings since Aug. 29 on a roughly 10-mile (16-km) stretch of Interstate 10, and the head of the state police has described the incidents as "domestic terrorism."

Authorities had initially said two persons of interest were detained. A man and woman were picked up by state troopers at a local gas station on Friday morning, said Bart Graves of the public safety department, and the woman was later released.

"The male is the one we are really interested in right now," Graves said, adding that their white Chevrolet Tahoe sports utility vehicle was also seized.

The individuals were not identified, and he said no other details were immediately available.

In the latest confirmed incident, authorities said a driver discovered a bullet hole in the side of his truck on Thursday.

Only one person has been injured: a 13-year-old girl suffered a slight cut to her ear when the windshield of the SUV she was in shattered during the first shooting on Aug. 29.

There were three shootings that day alone along the interstate, the southernmost transcontinental highway in the United States.

Of the 11 incidents under investigation, police say eight involved gunfire, and the others some sort of projectile.

Authorities have offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Some local motorists have said they are avoiding the freeway for the time being, and several school districts have opted for their buses to take different routes to avoid it.

Scores of overhead freeway message boards display a hotline number for people to call with tips.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has said the state was working around the clock with law enforcement to catch those responsible.

"I urge all Arizonans to stay vigilant and alert as these shootings persist," Ducey said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler)