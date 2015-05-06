A police officer died of his wounds after he was shot by a man he was trying to stop in northern Idaho on Tuesday, officials said.

Coeur d'Alene police sergeant Greg Moore was making a suspicious person check on Tuesday morning when the man opened fire, said police.

The man then drove off in Moore's patrol car and led officers of a neighboring city on a high-speed chase, Post Falls Police Chief R. Scot Haug told reporters.

The car was abandoned and officers, assisted by a police dog, found a man hiding under a truck and arrested him.

Moore, a 16-year veteran, died around 5:50 p.m. local time, police said.

The shooting comes a day after a New York City plainclothes police officer died from a gun shot wound to the head suffered during a confrontation with a suspect over the weekend.

Coeur d'Alene is a small town of about 45,000 residents some 34 miles (55 km) east of Spokane, Washington.

