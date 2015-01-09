KANSAS CITY, Mo. Four people were shot, three critically, during an attempted robbery at a gun store in a Kansas City, Missouri, suburb on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

An owner of She's A Pistol LLC gun store in Shawnee, Kansas, was critically wounded as were two of four people suspected of trying to rob the store, Major Dan Tennis of the Shawnee Police Department told a news conference.

Tennis said a female store owner was punched and injured in the incident. Two other suspects were able to flee the store, one of whom was also wounded, but surrendered to authorities at a house nearby, he said.

"There was a big gun battle, lots of shots fired," Tennis said.

He said it was not clear whether the suspects were wounded by the store owners or by crossfire in the exchange. Tennis did not identify the store owners, who are husband and wife, or the suspects.

