KANSAS CITY, Mo. The owner of a gun store died on Friday in a shootout with four men who were attempting to rob the business in Shawnee, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The violence took place at She's A Pistol LLC store. Major Dan Tennis of the Shawnee Police Department said the owners, a husband and wife, opened fire on the four men. Three of the suspects were wounded in the gun battle, police said.

Store owner John Bieker, 44, died after being rushed to a hospital, while Bieker’s wife was punched and injured in the incident, Tennis said.

"There was a big gun battle, lots of shots fired," Tennis said.

Two suspects were taken into custody at the store, while the other two later surrendered to police, authorities said.

