Los Angeles police said they had killed a shoplifting suspect in a residential neighborhood late on Wednesday evening after he opened fire in a nearby mall at a security guard who had confronted him.

Police flooded a residential area near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza after the suspect fired "at least one shot" in the direction of the guard and fled on foot, said Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Carlton Brown.

Officers spent about an hour searching the area before a police dog sniffed out the hiding man, whom they shot and who later died at a local hospital, Brown said, adding that there were no other injuries.

