NEW YORK Louisiana police on Friday identified John Russell Houser, 59, of Alabama as the suspected lone gunman who opened fire in a crowded movie theater, killing two and wounding others before turning the gun on himself.

Houser is accused of using a .40 caliber handgun to fire 13 rounds of bullets into a crowd watching an evening screening of the film "Trainwreck" in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Thursday.

