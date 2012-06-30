A soldier at the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Army base fatally shot by another member of his unit was identified on Saturday as Lieutenant Colonel Roy Tisdale, a highly decorated veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Tisdale, 42, commander of the 525th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, was killed on Thursday by another member of his unit, who then turned the gun on himself. The shooter, who has not been identified, was in critical condition.

A third soldier, Specialist Michael Latham, 22, suffered a non-life threatening wound.

Tisdale, who graduated from Texas A&M University in 1993, took command of the battalion in January of 2012, the Army said in a statement on Saturday. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal, among others, the Army said.

The shooting occurred as Tisdale gathered his unit for a safety briefing that was really more of a "stay safe" talk before the July 4th holiday.

The alleged shooter was facing court martial for allegedly stealing a tool box worth nearly $2,000 from the motor pool, and could have been dishonorably discharged if found guilty, an Army official previously said. (Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Bill Trott)