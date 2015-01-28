MINNEAPOLIS A man who shot two Minneapolis police officers after a swearing-in ceremony had accused police of excessive force five years ago and had a long history of interactions with officials, court papers show.

Police officers Joshua Eernisse and Beau Schoenhard, who were shot on Monday night at city hall in New Hope, were released from hospital on Tuesday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Tuesday identified the shooter as Raymond Kmetz, 68. Kmetz was shot multiple times by other New Hope officers and pronounced dead at the scene.

Eernisse joined the New Hope Police a year ago and had taken his oath as a sworn officer in a ceremony during a city council meeting attended by officers including Schoenhard, who joined the department in 2008, the sheriff's office said.

Schoenhard and Eernisse were fired on just after they left the council chambers. Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

Court documents show that Kmetz, a former New Hope resident, filed a federal lawsuit accusing five New Hope officers of using excessive force during an October 2009 stop in which he was tasered. A federal judge ruled for New Hope in the case.

Kmetz was being stopped on a felony arrest warrant for making threats, according to court papers.

