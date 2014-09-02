KANSAS CITY Mo. Three people were killed and two more critically injured in a shooting spree in a south Kansas City neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Law enforcement officials were called to the residential area known as Woodbridge, near an upscale country club, shortly before 1 p.m. They found five victims with gunshot wounds, three of whom died at the scene, according to a statement by the Kansas City, Missouri, police department.

Two people were transferred to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooter was still at large, and police were asking for help finding a tan-colored SUV they said was missing from the scene of the shootings.

