NASHVILLE, Tennessee Two National Guard soldiers were shot and wounded on Thursday at an armory outside a U.S. Navy facility in Millington, Tennessee, and a third National Guard member suspected in the shooting was taken into custody, authorities said.

A bullet struck one soldier in a leg and the other in the foot, Millington Police Chief Rita Stanback told a news conference.

The Navy described their wounds as not life-threatening.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, according to Millington Fire Chief Gary Graves.

The unidentified suspect was apprehended by other National Guard employees before police arrived, Stanback said.

The shooting occurred inside a National Guard armory near the Naval Support Activity Mid-South facility, said Graves.

The armory is located across the street from the base, outside the secured area, and within the city limits of Millington, about 17 miles north of Memphis.

The Navy facility, which manages personnel records, was locked down as a precaution temporarily, but that was later lifted, the Navy said.

The incident took place just over a month after a contract worker opened fire at the Washington Navy Yard on September 16, killing 12 people before being shot dead by police.

(Reporting by David Alexander and Phillip Stewart in Washington, Mary Wisniewski in Chicago and Tim Ghianni in Nashville; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson; Writing by Greg McCune)