U.S. Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus (C, blue tie) looks on as Navy Yard workers are evacuated after the shooting to a makeshift Red Cross shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus on Tuesday ordered a review of physical security at all Navy and Marine Corps installations in the wake of Monday's shooting rampage that left 13 people dead, including the suspected shooter, a Navy official said.

The official said the Navy would first take a "quick look" at installations to make ensure existing physical security standards are being met. The second review will be larger and more in-depth, the official said.

