A man who briefly left a birthday party at a nearby home and thought he was returning to the celebration but went to the wrong house in Las Vegas was shot by the homeowner who objected to the late-night intrusion, local media reported on Friday.

The shooting victim was hospitalized after the incident early Thursday morning with wounds that were not life threatening, said Officer Jesse Roybal, a Las Vegas police spokesman. Police did not identify the man, but local media reported that he was in his 20s.

Roybal said police received an emergency 911 call from a resident at the house at about 2 a.m. reporting that someone had tried to enter and that the resident had shot the person. The homeowner, who police did not name, has not been charged or arrested.

The Las Vegas Sun reported that the man and a friend had been attending a birthday party, left that residence for a short time and returned to what they thought was the same house.

They banged on the door while arguing with the homeowner, who shot once through the closed door and wounded one of the two men, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

If the shooter is charged, it could test a Nevada law that says a person acting in self-defense has no duty to retreat from someone who tries to enter a house with the purpose of attacking the resident.

