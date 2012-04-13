New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney addresses the media at an early morning news conference at Greenland, New Hampshire town hall, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Eisen

LITTLETON, New Hampshire The man suspected in the fatal shooting of a New Hampshire police chief days away from retirement was found dead at the scene of a drug raid, along with a woman who was with him, officials said Friday.

Greenland Police Chief Michael Maloney was killed and four officers were wounded Thursday night when gunfire erupted as they tried to execute a search warrant in the suburban community outside the seaside city of Portsmouth.

A police robot sent into the house early Friday discovered the bodies of Cullen Mutrie, 29, and an unidentified woman, said New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney.

"We believe that he is the man that shot and killed police Chief Maloney," Delaney told a news conference.

Maloney, 48, was eight days shy of retiring as police chief in the town of 3,500 about 60 miles north of Boston, local media reported.

Delaney said two of the wounded officers remained in intensive care; the other two were treated and released.

The gunfire broke out at about 6 p.m. EDT Thursday when police arrived at the house and an armed standoff ensued, with Mutrie and the woman barricaded inside, Delaney said.

The robot was sent in and discovered the bodies at about 2 a.m. EDT. Autopsies will be performed to determine cause of death, he said.

The four wounded officers were from neighboring police departments participating in the attorney general's drug task force. They were from the University of New Hampshire police department and from the towns of Dover, Rochester and Newmarket.

"This is a tragedy in the state of New Hampshire," Delaney said.

