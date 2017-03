The shooter who opened fire on Tuesday at a New Mexico middle school was a student, and he left two other students wounded, Governor Susana Martinez told reporters.

The student at Berrendo Middle School in Roswell walked into a gym and opened fire on students who had gathered there to stay warm, Martinez said. Police say the student who opened fire was armed with a shotgun.

