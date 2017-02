NEW ORLEANS An older brother of the 19-year-old arrested in connection with a Mother's Day shooting in New Orleans was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting, police said.

Akein Scott, 19, and Shawn Scott, 24, have both been charged with 20 counts of attempted second-degree murder, New Orleans police said.

