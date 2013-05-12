New Orleans Police Department members are seen at the site of a shooting of at least 12 people during a Mother's Day parade in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 12, 2013, as pictured in this photo provided by Fox 8 News. At least 12 people were shot at the parade in New Orleans,... REUTERS/Fox 8 News/Handout via Reuters

At least nine people, including a young girl, were shot on Sunday when gunfire erupted at a Mother's Day parade in New Orleans, police said.

Gunfire rang out at 1:45 p.m. local time as the second line of the parade passed the 1400 block of Frenchmen Street in the city, New Orleans Police Department spokesman Garry Flot said.

Nine people were struck by bullets, including a girl aged about 10, who was grazed on her side, Flot said. The condition of the other shooting victims was not immediately clear.

Emergency medical responders took nine people to University Hospital, eight of whom had gunshot wounds, while another person was injured in a fall while escaping the shooting, WWLTV reported on its website.

Three of the gunshot victims were in critical condition, and police believe three suspects were involved, the report said.

(This story was fixed to correct street name and spelling of Garry Flot in second paragraph)

