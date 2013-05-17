Police arrested a 19-year-old woman on Friday and accused her of harboring one of two brothers charged with opening fire at a New Orleans parade on Mother's Day, wounding 20 people in violence that sent shockwaves through the city.

Monique Pepe was charged with being an accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder over accusations she harbored Shawn Scott, 24, police said. She also faces drug charges.

Scott was arrested on Thursday, a day after his brother Akein Scott, 19, was captured, police said. Both have been charged with 20 counts of attempted second-degree murder for the wounded, who include a boy and a girl, both aged 10.

Police say the shooters are members of a gang. They have given no direct motive for why they fired into the crowd.

Four other people who were at a home in eastern New Orleans that police said had harbored Akein Scott have been arrested and charged with aiding the brothers and obstruction of justice.

Violent crime in New Orleans ranks above the national average in U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation surveys and a 2010 poll found crime to be city residents' greatest concern.

In February, four people were wounded in a shooting outside a nightclub in the city's French Quarter as crowds gathered for Mardi Gras celebrations.

