Flowers and stuffed animals are seen at the grave sites of Charlotte Helen Bacon (C), Ana Grace Marquez-Greene (L) and Allison Wyatt, three of 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, at the Newtown Village Cemetery in Newtown,... REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Newtown, Connecticut, will hold a public meeting on Thursday to discuss how to distribute $7.7 million in donations that have poured in since last December 14, when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school, killing 20 children and 6 adults.

The funds account for about two-thirds of the $11.4 million raised with the help of the United Way charity since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and are due to go to the victims' families and the students and staff members who survived the massacre.

The remaining $3.7 million will be set aside as a community fund, according to the Newtown-Sandy Hook Community Foundation, which is overseeing the donations.

The hearing will take place at 8 p.m. at Newtown's Edmunds Town Hall.

On the morning of December 14, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot his mother, Nancy Lanza, in her bed, and then went to Sandy Hook Elementary School - a school he once attended - and forced his way inside. He killed 20 first graders and six adults, including the school principal.

In May, a local task force unanimously recommended demolishing Sandy Hook Elementary School.

