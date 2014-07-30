NEW YORK A New York police detective wounded in a shootout on Monday in Greenwich Village was released from the hospital on Wednesday, one day after two U.S. marshals injured in the same incident were also released, a police spokesman said.

The three officers were attempting to arrest 32-year-old Charles Mozdir on child molestation charges filed in the San Diego area when Mozdir opened fire in the smoke shop where he worked, authorities said.

The three officers, including police detective Mario Muniz, 45, were injured and Mozdir was killed.

Mozdir was recently on CNN's "The Hunt" reality television show with former "America's Most Wanted" host John Walsh, which sets out to catch fugitives, said U.S. Marshals spokeswoman Lynzey Donahue.

The U.S. Marshals Service worked on "The Hunt" in Mozdir's case, Donahue said.

Greenwich Village, a lower Manhattan neighborhood whose residents include celebrities and New York University students, rarely experiences violent crime. No shootings had been reported there this year, as of last Sunday, according to police statistics.

