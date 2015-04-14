WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. The deadly shooting at a North Carolina community college is being investigated as a possible hate crime, police in Goldsboro said on Tuesday.

Police officials would not say what motive they were considering. The mother of alleged shooter Kenneth Morgan Stancil III told a local television station that the victim, Stancil's former boss at the school's print shop, had made unwanted sexual advances toward her son.

"We’re absolutely investigating that possibility," police Sergeant Jeremy Sutton told reporters at a news conference.

