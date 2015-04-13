WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. A manhunt was under way for a 20-year-old former student accused of fatally shooting a longtime school employee at Wayne Community College in Goldsboro, North Carolina, on Monday, local authorities said.

The morning shooting prompted a lockdown and evacuation of the campus about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Raleigh. Police said the suspect, identified as Kenneth Morgan Stancil III, carried a long gun to the third floor of a campus building and shot print shop director Ron Lane, who had worked at the college for 18 years.

Stancil had worked for Lane in the print shop while enrolled at the college, school spokeswoman Tara Humphries said.

Authorities gave no motive for the shooting but called it an "isolated" incident.

"This is not a random situation," said Major Tom Effler of Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Police described Stancil as a white male with tattoos on his face. Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce said investigators believed he fled the area after the shooting.

Humphries said the college, which remained closed on Monday, would reopen on Tuesday with extra law enforcement present on campus to help students and staff feel safe.

"Our hearts are heavy at the loss of a valued employee," college president Kay Albertson said.

