WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina The father of a 2-year-old North Carolina girl who died after shooting herself with a handgun she found while playing was in jail on Monday facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, police said.

Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, said 19-year-old Melvin Clark's daughter discovered a loaded .22-caliber, semi-automatic pistol that he had left under the living room couch in the home where she played on Saturday.

The child was wounded when the pistol discharged and died in the hospital, police said.

No one else in the home was injured.

Clark was arrested on Sunday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

