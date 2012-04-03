Oakland Police Public Information Officer Johnna Watson briefs the press on Edgewater Drive after a gunman opened fire at nearby Oikos University, killing seven and wounded three in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

USA-SHOOTING/OAKLAND - Locates Oakland, in California, U.S., where a gunman opened fire Monday at a private Christian university, killing at least three Monday. RNGS.

A police officer aims his handgun after a gunman entered a private Christian college in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV/KNTV/Handout

Police officers on an armored vehicle survey the scene of a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

People are evacuated from a private Christian college after a gunman entered the facility in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV/KNTV/Handout

An officer walks by what appears to be covered dead bodies following a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

A teacher from Oikos University (C) who was not working today walks away from the scene of a multiple shooting at the school in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Officers and members of the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau transport a body into a van from the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Officers and members of the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau transport a body into a van from the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Students and onlookers at Oikos University talk amongst themselves at the scene of a multiple shooting at the school in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

A police helicopter flies past as officers on a boat continue to search for a weapon used at the Oikos University shooting in an estuary in San Leandro Bay along Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline Center in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers on a boat search for a weapon used at the Oikos University shooting in an estuary in San Leandro Bay along Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline Center in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Oakland Police Department Press Information Officer Johnna Watson walks along an estuary in San Leandro Bay at Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline Center as authorities continue to search for a weapon used at the Oikos University shooting in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Oakland Police Department Press Information Officer Johnna Watson briefs the media as authorities continue to search for a weapon used at the Oikos University shooting in an estuary in San Leandro Bay along Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline Center in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers search for a weapon used at the Oikos University shooting in an estuary in San Leandro Bay along Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline Center in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A police officer carries an underwater robot during a search for a weapon used at the Oikos University shooting in an estuary in San Leandro Bay along Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline Center in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers search for a weapon used at the Oikos University shooting in an estuary in San Leandro Bay along Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline Center in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

OAKLAND, California A former student accused of killing seven people and wounding three others in a shooting rampage at a small Christian college in Oakland was gunning for a school administrator and classmates who he felt had treated him unfairly, police said on Tuesday.

Oakland Police Chief Howard Jordan said that 43-year-old One Goh, expelled from Oikos University for "anger management" issues, has been cooperative since being taken into custody after Monday's shootings but "not particularly remorseful."

"We know that he came here with the intent of locating an administrator and she was not here," Jordan said at a news conference. "He then went through the entire building systematically and randomly shooting victims."

Oikos serves about 100 students in a single building and has links to the Korean-American Christian community. Goh is Korean-American. Prosecutors were expected to file charges against him on Wednesday.

The attack at Oikos was the deadliest shooting rampage at a U.S. college since a student at Virginia Tech University gunned down 32 people in April 2007.

Jordan said the dead in Oakland included six women and a man, ranging in age from 21 to 40, who came from Korea, Nigeria, Nepal and the Philippines. Six were students and one was a secretary.

Police searched on Tuesday for the gun in the shootings, using boats and a robot to plumb an estuary leading into nearby San Leandro Bay. Jordan said ballistics evidence showed the weapon was a semi-automatic pistol.

The three wounded victims were released from an Oakland hospital by mid-morning on Tuesday.

'VERY CHAOTIC'

Jordan said Goh had been expelled from the school two months ago for "behavioral problems and anger management" issues, but he was not aware of any particular incident that led to his removal.

"We've learned that the suspect was upset with the administration at the school," Jordan told ABC's "Good Morning America" in an interview.

"He was also upset that students ... in the past when he attended the school, mistreated him, disrespected him and things of that nature," he told the program. "We've learned this was a very chaotic, calculated and determined gentleman that came there with specific intent to kill people."

Witnesses said Goh returned to the college on Monday morning, entered a reception area and opened fire. He then walked into one of two classes in session, telling former classmates to line up and that he was going to kill them.

Goh surrendered at a Safeway grocery store several miles away.

The rampage appeared to follow a period of tumult for Goh.

A U.S. Army spokesman said that Goh's brother, Staff Sergeant Su Wan Ko, was killed in a car crash in Virginia in March 2011. Local news accounts at the time said he died after smashing into a boulder that had fallen onto the highway.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Goh's mother died about a year ago. Adding to his troubles, Goh had been involved in a dispute with the owners of an apartment in Virginia who had evicted him and claimed he owed back rent, court records showed.

Oikos, which offers programs in theology, nursing, music and Asian medicine, describes itself on its website as having been started to provide the "highest standard education with Christian value and inspiration."

(Writing by Dan Whitcomb and Dan Burns; Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb, Deborah Zabarenko, Malathi Nayak and Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Will Dunham)