OAKLAND, California A former nursing student accused of killing seven people at a Christian college in Oakland last April was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial on Monday.

The ruling by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Carrie Panetta came after two doctors who evaluated One Goh, 44, determined that he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

Panetta ordered that Goh undergo an assessment to determine what facility he should be placed in for treatment of his mental illness. She scheduled another hearing in the case for January 28.

If a judge determines at a later point that Goh has regained his mental competency, he would be ordered to stand trial in the high-profile case.

Goh is charged with seven counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in the April 2, 2012, shooting spree at Oikos University, where he once attended nursing school. He has pleaded not guilty.

The shootings were the deadliest at an American college since 2007, when a Virginia Tech University student killed 32 people and wounded 25.

Authorities say they believe Goh became angry after he dropped out of the nursing school last year and administrators refused to refund his tuition. A Presbyterian minister from Korea founded Oikos University as a vocational school in 2004.

(Reporting by Ronnie Cohen; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Dan Grebler)