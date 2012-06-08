CHARDON, Ohio The 17-year-old suspect in the school shooting rampage that killed three students and injured three others pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday in an Ohio court.

Geauga County Court Judge Forrest Burt set bond for T.J. Lane at $1 million after accepting his not guilty plea and gave his attorneys 30 days to file an amended plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Lane has been charged with six criminal counts including three counts of aggravated murder in the February killings of Demetrius Hewlin, 16; Russell King, 17; and Daniel Parmertor, 16. He also was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and one of felonious assault.

Prosecutors have said that Lane randomly fired 10 shots from a .22-caliber pistol at students sitting at a table in the Chardon High School cafeteria.

At a previous hearing, Geauga County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Bilicic, who arrested Lane shortly after he fled the school following the shooting, testified that Lane told him he wasn't angry at anyone and didn't really have a reason for the shootings.

He also told the sheriff's deputy that he aimed for the head so that his victims "wouldn't suffer".

An Ohio juvenile court judge ruled last month that Lane should be charged as an adult in the attack on February 27th. As a minor, Lane could face up to life in prison if convicted, but is not eligible for the death penalty.

The case is now assigned to Judge David Fuhry and no further hearings have been scheduled.

Lane was returned to a juvenile corrections facility Friday where he will continue a psychological evaluation ordered by his defense team but will be moved to an adult facility, the Geauga County Safety Center, June 18.

