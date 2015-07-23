CLEVELAND An Ohio man was shot and killed early on Thursday by two sheriff's deputies who said he pointed a gun at them while they were responding to a 911 call about a car crash, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dontae Martin, 34, of Dayton, was shot "multiple times" by deputies Josh Hass and Gust Teague, who broke the driver’s side window and shouted for Martin to drop his weapon, Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer told reporters.

"The windows were heavily tinted and they had to get very close to the vehicle," he said, adding that Martin pointed the gun loaded with armor-piercing bullets at one officer and then the other. "As they saw the gun they did not start firing right away."

Martin, who was black, was not the owner of the car and is a convicted felon with a drug conviction who Plummer said had been "booked into our jail over 20 times."

"With the limited knowledge I have the shooting seems justified," he said.

After the shooting, officers administered first aid and emergency responders transported Martin to Grandview Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Plummer said.

Both officers, who are white, have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation, Plummer said. A dashboard camera in the police car was not activated because the emergency lights were not on.

Hass was involved in a December 2014 non-lethal shooting of an armed man at a gas station. The last fatal shooting by a Montgomery County Sheriff deputy was in 2004.

(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham)