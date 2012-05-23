OKLAHOMA CITY Police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of opening fire the night before outside an Oklahoma City arena in a shooting that wounded eight people after a National Basketball Association playoff game.

Rodney Hill will be charged with eight counts of shooting with intent to kill, said Oklahoma City Police Captain Dexter Nelson. He was identified by a witness, police said.

Investigators have not said what could have led Hill to commit the shooting that sent hundreds of basketball fans scurrying for cover after the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night to advance to the NBA Western Conference finals. Police said they are looking for other suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.

The shooting victims are two males and six females who range in age from 13 to 22, police said. One remains in critical condition, two are still hospitalized after surgery and the rest have been released, police said.

(Reporting by Steve Olafson; editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Mohammad Zargham)