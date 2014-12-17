PORTLAND, Ore. Police in Oregon have arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of involvement in a shooting incident outside a Portland high school last week that wounded four people, including three teenagers, authorities said on Wednesday.

The teenager, the third person held in connection with Friday's shooting, was taken into custody late on Tuesday following a car chase with police, according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.

Police said the shooting erupted following a dispute outside the alternative Rosemary Anderson High School, which says it serves "at-risk" students including some who are homeless or have been expelled from or dropped out of mainstream schools.

All four of those hurt in the shooting were affiliated in some way with Rosemary Anderson and ran there following the gunfire, where they received initial treatment as the school was placed on lockdown, police said.

Of those wounded, only a 16-year-old girl remains in hospital. Police said she was in fair condition.

In addition to the male teenager, police had previously arrested a 22-year-old man, Lonzo Murphy, on Saturday in connection to the shooting. Another man, 18-year-old Marquel Diamond Dugas, was also arrested on Saturday in connection with the shooting.

All three are being held on probation violations and have not been charged in connection with the shooting. Police say they are still investigating and expect formal charges in the coming days.

Police are not pursuing any other suspects in the shooting, and did not detail how they believe the trio may have been involved in the incident. Police said early on they believed there was only one shooter.

There was no immediate word on whether the teenager had retained a lawyer, and a spokesperson for the facility where he was being held could not immediately be reached for comment.

