The gunman who opened fire at a community college in Roseburg, Oregon, on Thursday, asked people in an academic building to stand up and state their religion before he began shooting, a witness told the local News-Review newspaper.

Kortney Moore, 18, was in Snyder Hall when the shooter asked people to name their religion and then began firing, she told the paper.

(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)