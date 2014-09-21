Eric Matthew Frein, 31, of Canadensis, Pennsylvania, is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transport September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pennsylvania Department of Transport/Handout via Reuters

CANADENSIS PA. Heavily armed police officers blocked roads through remote woods in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains on Saturday in the second week of a search for the gunman who ambushed two troopers at their barracks.

The massive manhunt for Eric Matthew Frein, 31, identified as the prime suspect in the killing of Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, and the wounding of Trooper Alex Douglass, 31, put the rural area on lock-down. Police lifted a "shelter in place" order late on Saturday, allowing people to leave their homes, but said Frein remained at large, armed and dangerous.

"The Pennsylvania State Police are very concerned for the safety of the community and are strongly recommending that people in the affected area stay in their homes and do not go into the woods where law enforcement is searching," police said in a statement.

Police helicopters whirred overhead as hundreds of officers, some in armored personnel carriers, scoured the forests and swamps not far from Frein's parents' home in Canadensis, about 114 miles (183.5 km) north of Philadelphia.

Frein, described by police as a weapons enthusiast and survivalist who had a "grudge against law enforcement," lived at the home before the shooting outside the Blooming Grove barracks late on Sept. 12.

Sudden road closures trapped residents who were out on the weekend running errands, including Andrew Killinger, who feared he was running out of time. He was headed home to dress for his wedding, scheduled for that afternoon, and to pick up his bride.

“She’s nervous. They had cops patrolling the street all night,” Killinger said.

The manhunt, which involves hundreds of officers from across three states, has frayed nerves in lightly populated northeastern Pennsylvania.

"Definitely knowing there's a killer running around the woods doesn't make you sleep easy at night," J.D. Donson, a resident of the small township that contains Canadensis, told local television news station WNEP.

"I have to take my dog out in the morning and you're kind of looking over your shoulder, thinking there's someone with a gun pointed at you," he added.

On Thursday, the FBI added Frein to its "10 most wanted" fugitives list just hours after thousands of law enforcement officers from across the country joined family members and other mourners at funeral services for the slain trooper in nearby Scranton.

Police have said Frein was a member of a role-playing group that dressed in Cold War military uniforms and assumed the parts of soldiers from Eastern European countries.

