HARRISBURG, Pa. A psychiatric patient who shot and killed his caseworker before exchanging gunfire with his doctor in a Philadelphia-area hospital was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without parole.

Richard Plotts, 50, of Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in July to first-degree murder, attempted murder and his fifth charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

Judge Mary Alice Brennan at Delaware County Court of Common Pleas in Media, Pennsylvania, also sentenced him to consecutive terms of 10 to 20 years and 5 to 10 years for attempted murder and firearms charges.

Dr. Lee Silverman, who shot Plotts in an exchange of gunfire after Plotts murdered his caseworker, Theresa Hunt, 53, had harsh words for him in court but in the end offered forgiveness.

He recalled that Plotts had a “half-smile, half-grimace” on his face as he “assassinated” Hunt.

“I never experienced anything so horrible as watching you o that,” Silverman said.

The psychiatrist said he forgave Plotts in the hope that he would do something good before he died.

Some of Hunt's relatives, including a sister from Lafayette, Louisiana, also gave victim impact statements.

Plotts, who was shackled, did not address the court Friday.

Authorities have said that Plotts went to Sister Marie Lenahan Wellness Center in Darby, Pennsylvania, on July 24, 2014, with plans to shoot Silverman.

He arrived for a scheduled appointment and was escorted into Silverman's office by Hunt, a Philadelphia resident.

Plotts then used a pistol that had been concealed in his clothing to shoot Hunt twice in the head, authorities said.

Silverman struggled with Plotts, then grabbed his own pistol from a desk drawer and exchanged fire with his patient. The doctor hit Plotts three times, critically injuring him.

Two other hospital employees wrestled Plotts to the floor and held him for police. Plotts had another three dozen bullets and was trying to reload when he was subdued, authorities said.

Dr. Stephen Mechanick, a defense psychiatrist, said Plotts, although mentally disturbed, did not meet the criteria for not guilty by reason of insanity.

Public defender Charles Williams, who represented Plotts, urged the court to ensure that Plotts would receive mental health treatment in prison, but Judge Brennan said that would be up to the Department of Corrections.

(Editing by Peter Cooney, Toni Reinhold)